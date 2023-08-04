A George Town Council planning application for a stunning Italian-style home has received complaints from some local residents that the property would be out of character for the rural setting.
The house is set to be built on a 4507m2 property on Leam Road in Hillwood.
George Town Council agenda report notes that it is "designed in an Italian-inspired style, giving it a distinct and unique appearance."
Council documents note that the house will have a floor area of 281.60m2 built over two floors. The ground floor includes a kitchen, lounge, dining, bathroom and alfresco, with two bedrooms, a bathroom, laundry and balcony on the first floor.
The application also proposes a swimming pool, a formal looped driveway, and formal garden ornaments, including three pergolas, a fountain and a fire pit.
The proposal includes a fence with stone columns, decorative metal rail infills and gates.
The application received three responses during the advertising period.
One objects to the plans, as "it is definitely not in keeping with the heritage of the area and the rustic charm of Tasmania."
A second said it was "disheartening" that the proposed design "is not in keeping with the character of Hillwood, nor the surrounding homes, nor my own proposed development."
"If it is built, this proposed development will change the look and feel of rustic Hillwood forever."
"Why can't the design just be harmonious with the local setting?"
The third complaint says the proposed home "is not in keeping with the general feel and out of step with rustic ambiance for the area."
Other properties on Leam Road are "rich with country character that will become overshadowed by the proposed large concrete," it says.
The council officer's notes acknowledge that the building "does contrast significantly with the appearance of other recently constructed dwellings as well as existing heritage properties."
"While Council does have some discretion in regard to visual impacts relative to specific Performance Criteria, it does not have a general discretion to approve or refuse an application based on visual appearance and architectural style." the report says.
"There is no requirement for individual dwelling designs to match or be in keeping with the architectural style, appearance or materials of other properties in the vicinity."
Councillor Simone Lowe said it makes sense to approve the approve the application, as it meets the requirements of the planning authority and that concerns over the building's fencing had been rectified.
"I'm happy to move such a beautiful looking home," she said.
Councillor Greg Dawson acknowledged the concerns from some community members but said the design fit within the parameters of the planning scheme.
"There's not much we can do about that," he said.
The application was approved unanimously.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.