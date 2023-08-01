A Launceston man caused $20,000 of dental damage in an "unprovoked attack" outside a popular nightclub.
Brayden Charles Heyward, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of common assault and appeared at the Launceston Magistrates Court on August 1.
Police prosecutor Lauren Binns told the court on July 3, 2021, at 3.30am, Heyward was sitting on a bench in front of the Commonwealth Bank, down from Lonnie's Niteclub, when he tripped the man, who was running to catch up with a friend.
When the man, who was not known to Heyward, asked why he tripped him, he responded, "Do you want to go?".
Heyward then punched the man in the face, causing him to fall to the ground.
After the attack, Heyward told witnesses he "could have done a lot worse" and "it was only a love tap".
A witness responded to Heyward, saying, "It was not a love tap. His tooth is on the ground".
Ms Binns said Heyward told witnesses and the complainant to "tell police he just tripped over".
Paramedics treated the man before being taken to the Launceston General Hospital, where he was treated for cuts inside his lips, a tooth that had been knocked out, damage to further teeth, and a fractured jaw.
Ms Binns said on July 14, 2021. The man reported dental treatment costs in excess of $20,000 to the police.
On August 26, 2021, Heyward agreed to an electronic interview where he said he had been drinking heavily on the night and may have taken drugs.
Heyward maintained he had no recollection of what happened and said he had "found out about the assault from a friend".
Defence lawyer Andrew Lonergan said Heyward was a young offender at the time of the incident, at only 21 years old.
Mr Lonergan said since then, Heyward had matured significantly and was "deeply remorseful".
Mr Longeran said Heyward, who was crying in court, had apologised to the complainant after seeing him in person earlier in the year.
The court heard Heyward was working on his anger issues and was undergoing aggression counselling.
Magistrate Simon Brown said the attack on the man was "utterly unprovoked".
"Any assault with dental damage has massive ramifications, and this is an extreme example of this, with the cost of repairs in the region of $20,000," Mr Brown said.
"This significant damage is the result of a senseless act of violence."
Mr Brown said Heyward's conviction history was "frankly concerning" but acknowledged "there was some evidence Heyward was starting to mature".
Mr Brown convicted Heyward of common assault and sentenced him to 4 months imprisonment, wholly suspended for 18 months.
Mr Brown also sentenced Heyward to a community corrections order for 12 months, with the condition that he is not to leave Tasmania and must complete 49 hours of community service.
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
