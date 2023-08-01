The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston General Hospital slammed over elderly woman's death

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated August 1 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 71-year-old Kings Meadows woman died at the Launceston General Hospital last year after waiting eight hours for an available bed.
A 71-year-old Kings Meadows woman died at the Launceston General Hospital last year after waiting eight hours for an available bed.

A Tasmanian coroner has said people will continue to die outside emergency departments within the state's hospitals unless there are genuine attempts to reduce instances of ramping.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.