Justice Robert Pearce said in the Supreme Court in Launceston a former accountant who stole $1.44 million from clients and the Australian Taxation Office may face a prison sentence.
He made the comment when he remanded in custody James Redmond Burrows, 38, now of Hawthorn Victoria, for sentence on August 11.
The remand came after a three-hour mitigation plea by his lawyer Cameron Scott concluded.
Burrows embezzled the money to fund an "out of control and severe" gambling addiction.
He bet on galloping and harnessed horses, dogs and sports betting over a four-year, three-month period from 2017 to 2020.
He pleaded guilty to 23 counts of fraud, 43 counts of computer-related fraud, 28 counts of insertion of false information as data, 16 counts of obtaining a financial advantage by deception, a count of stealing and a count of stealing by an agent.
Justice Pearce questioned Mr Scott about his submission that Burrows's cooperation with authorities and plea of guilty indicated remorse.
The court heard that Burrows had written a letter of apology to his victims, but the Crown had decided not to forward it to victims.
Justice Pearce said the letter was "relatively self-serving".
He said he could not see how Burrows' claimed remorse was consistent with his continuing fraudulent conduct.
Justice Pearce said he could not accept that he had seen any evidence of the type of remorse a court was looking for.
He suggested Burrows could give evidence of his remorse in court.
Mr Scott told the court that Burrows' mother had lost everything because she was the guarantor of her son's home.
"His offending did impact his family," Mr Scott said.
Crown prosecutor Simone Wilson said that Burrows' medical condition of narcissism, depression and a gambling addiction could in some ways temper his moral culpability.
"However, it was offending over a significant time and involved a very significant amount of money," she said.
"The gambling disorder did not cause the criminal conduct.
"The accused made a choice to steal to fund his gambling addiction."
The court heard on Monday that Burrows stole money from clients of his accounting business, including $199,728 from Launceston businessman Garry Roberts, $298,633 from real estate agent Josh Hart, $187,264 from Liv Eat owner Simone Morris, $268,625 from Stephen and Julie Gibson trading as Webber Holdings, $30,654 from Vaughan and Jen Radford of Northern Pest Control, $48,439 from Grant Chugg Plumbing and $23,157 from a clothing business run by Kate Gibson.
In many cases, he diverted clients' tax returns into an account he referred to as his fraud account used for gambling.
Ms Wilson told the court that Burrows used the money for gambling and to pay other people from whom he had stolen money.
The court heard that on one occasion, he rang Mr Hart to tell him about his crimes and, on the same day, stole a further $72,000 from him.
Ms Wilson said Burrows set up his accounting firm, JRB Accounting, in 2012.
He had gambling accounts with Tabcorp, Ladbrokes and Sportsbet.
She said that he continued to offend despite being spoken to by Tasmania Police and being deregistered as a chartered accountant in 2019.
She said he had committed 300 separate fraudulent transactions, which he tried to conceal.
"It was planned, calculated and systematic conduct which yielded nearly $1.5million," Ms Wilson said.
Ms Wilson said that Burrows had ceased gambling on April 21, 2023. She said he had abused a position of trust.
The court heard that Burrows was found guilty in the Melbourne Magistrates Court in November 2021 of a count of obtaining property by deception.
In a victim impact statement, Mr Roberts said Burrows had destroyed his life, and he had been forced to sell his home.
In a victim impact statement, he said that at the lowest ebb of his life, when his daughter died in a road incident in 2017, Burrows stole the largest amount from him.
He said he had treated Burrows as a son, trusted him and invited him to family drinks and dinners.
On Monday Mr Scott said Burrows acknowledged an egregious abuse of his position as a tax advisor.
Medical and psychological reports found he had a narcissistic personality disorder combined with an out-of-control gambling addiction and severe depression.
He said he had grown up in a family where gambling was a way of life.
He said that his depression was severe and he took out a $2.8 million life insurance policy so that if he committed suicide he could repay his clients.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months.
