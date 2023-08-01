UPDATED - 1.15pm, August 1:
Police say a crane is on the way to right a tipped-over truck on the Kings Meadows Link at Youngtown.
The Tasma Logistics truck rolled near the Midlands Highway shortly after 12pm.
The heavy machinery is expected to arrive at the scene of the truck rollover by 3pm, and motorists are still advised to avoid the area if possible.
Police say no serious injuries have been reported at this stage.
EARLIER:
A truck has rolled on the Kings Meadows Link at Youngtown, and police are advising motorists to avoid the area.
The crash on the western part of the road near the Midlands Highway was reported by police shortly after 12pm on August 1.
Emergency services are currently on-site, and police say motorists should use alternative routes and delays are expected for several hours while the scene is cleared.
Police also ask motorists to slow down while exiting the highway onto the Kings Meadows Link from the southern direction.
More to come.
