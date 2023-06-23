Northern Hawks too strong for Cavaliers in TNL's Silverdome derby

Northern Hawks added another win to their ever-growing streak, defeating the Cavaliers 66-50 at the Silverdome on Friday night.
Strong starts to quarters in the first half held the Hawks in good stead for the remainder of the contest as they held off a determined Cavaliers outfit.
Hawks coach Alicia Sargent was pleased with her side's belief during the contest.
"They just really backed themselves and they backed each other, had that trust and just stuck to the plan," she said.
"They really looked after the ball in attack and kept working hard to make sure we had more than one option.
"And then, in defence, it was about having a full team effort and they really showed that today, particularly the defence from our attack half of the court was really important."
Cavaliers co-coach Lou Carter described the result as a "disappointing" one.
"We played patchy, we didn't get a good start ... there were times that we executed really, really well but then we were forced into errors, which is the pressure from the opposition," she said.
"So we just need to learn how to cope with the pressure when they apply it but the Hawks played well and we didn't play our A-game - we didn't play our best netball and it's only what the opponent lets you do."
It was slower going early as it took more than a minute and a half for the first goal through Hawks' Ash Mawer but they were able to ramp things up, producing a four-goal advantage.
The Cavs began eating into the lead throughout the quarter, using high passes into the circle to strong effect but the Hawks were still able to head into quarter-time leading 15-12.
The ladder-leaders once again started the second quarter strong, getting out to a 21-14 advantage within five minutes.
The Cavaliers scored the next three to put the pressure back on the Hawks, however they responded with three of their own - putting the margin out to seven points midway through the term.
Back and forth play ensued before the Hawks were able to intercept a pass between shooters, eventually taking a 33-25 lead into half-time.
The third quarter was packed with action as both sides went on strong runs.
The Cavaliers took first advantage in the third quarter, halving the margin to four points within the first four minutes, impressing Carter with their efforts.
"After half-time we went in with a plan to have a bit more intent and we did that but not for long enough," Carter said.
"They [the team] did that well, I think we had an 8-2 in the first five minutes and we thought 'yep, this is good' and you really have to put pressure on the scoreboard to Hawks because then you're in the game.
"It started to change up their play, which is what you're after as a coach ... but we didn't do the good stuff for long enough and really that was the essence of the game."
They extended their run to six unanswered goals in the following minute but the Hawks showed why they have a comprehensive unbeaten streak, replying with five consecutive goals of their own.
This run saw them take control of the quarter, leading by as much as 11 points throughout and holding a 49-39 advantage at three-quarter time.
The Hawks were able to pile on the points in the last, scoring 11-5 within the first seven and a half minutes to put the game beyond.
Despite the defeat, it was a special night for the Cavaliers, hosting pregnancy and infancy loss round, raising funds towards refurbishing a room at the Launceston General Hospital for bereaved families who have lost infants.
