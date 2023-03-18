The 2023 Tasmanian Netball League season has started in a familiar tone for the competition's two Northern outfits.
Cavaliers were the first team to take to the court as they faced a new-look and inexperienced Arrows team.
The difference in quality was immediately obvious as Hayley McDougall and Esther Kidmas piled on the goals.
At the final siren, the scoreline of 111-9 well and truly encapsulated Cavaliers' domination in the contest against their youthful opponents.
Speaking after the match, co-coach Lou Carter was understanding of Arrows' position coming into this season.
"They were very courageous to actually put a team on the court to start the season like that, because they are an inexperienced group and haven't played much state league," she said.
"It was always going to be a tough game for them, and also for us to stick to what we know and play our game as well."
While she admitted it was difficult to get a true sense of the way her team played in the one-sided encounter, Carter believed her side did everything that was asked of them.
"We're priding ourselves on shutting down one-on-one and going first-ball contest, which we did well, which was pleasing," she said.
"The other thing was in attack which was to play possession netball and don't give up the easy ones, I guess they had to be disciplined, and our intention was to be disciplined right throughout the game."
Elsewhere, the Northern Hawks were ever-improving during their contest against Karana.
While they were far from poor in the first half (37-19), the reigning premiers hit their straps in the third term, scoring 19-3 before finishing the match with a 81-29 lead.
Coach Alicia Sargent was pleased with her side's progression. "It was definitely one of those games where we just kept growing each quarter," she said.
"In round one, there can be a bit of nerves and you're seeing different line-ups, so what was really good was how the team kept building every quarter.
"They started letting the ball go when they saw the option and the defensive pressure really lifted in the second half. We came home really strong, which is great to take that into tomorrow's game."
It was an impressive start for newly-promoted captain Ash Mawer, who scored 60 goals in a clinical display.
Entering the second part of the double-header first and second respectively, both teams will look to continue their form on Sunday, with the 'Cavs facing a preliminary final rematch against Cripps Waratah, while the Hawks face Kingston Blues.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
