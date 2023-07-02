The Examiner
Northern Hawks and Cavaliers to meet in Tasmanian Netball League

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated July 2 2023 - 3:16pm, first published 3:00pm
The Tasmania Wild team. Picture Netball Tasmania
Launceston neighbours Northern Hawks and Cavaliers will meet in the Tasmanian Netball League qualifying final after finishing in the top two positions at the end of the roster season.

