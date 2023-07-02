Launceston neighbours Northern Hawks and Cavaliers will meet in the Tasmanian Netball League qualifying final after finishing in the top two positions at the end of the roster season.
The reigning premier Hawks made an emphatic statement ahead of the finals series.
For the second year running, they completed a perfect record in the roster season, finishing their campaign with a 116-18 thumping of Arrows.
Alicia Sargent's team piled on 30 goals in each of the first three quarters, finishing the game with Ash Mawer contributing 74, Courtney Treloar 29 and Kendall Jones 13.
Restricting their hosts to five goals or less in each quarter, the Hawks were able to give under-19 Emily Bowerman her opens debut in wing defence as Jones switched to goal attack.
Centre Steph Walker ensured smooth transition through the court resulting in easy goals as defensive pressure from all players forced multiple errors from Arrows.
Cavaliers also finished their roster season in winning fashion, beating Kingston 56-43 to secure second place.
The visitors outscored their hosts in each of the first three quarters at Kingborough Sports Centre and maintained parity for the last to ensure victory.
Hayley McDougall (28) and Esther Kidmas (25) shared the goal-scoring duties.
The result ensured Cavaliers finished ahead of Cripps Waratah who also won their final roster fixture, 83-26 against South East Suns.
The teams ended level on 22 points (11-3) but the Cavaliers had a superior percentage of 171.74 compared to Cripps' 171.08.
Fourteen straight wins saw the Hawks reach 28 points and a percentage of 207.59.
The qualifying final will be held next Saturday along with the elimination final between Cripps and Kingston.
Both Northern teams were also celebrating multiple inclusions in the state team announced by Netball Tasmania at the weekend.
Tasmania Wild represents the pinnacle of representative action, bringing together the state's high potential and strong performing athletes.
With the average age of the squad (team, reserves and training partners) being just 19 years 6 months, Netball Tasmania say they are prioritising the development of youth and potential.
The inaugural Wild team follows previous incarnations as Tassie Spirit and Southern Lights and will compete at the upcoming Australian Netball Championships, with the timing and location yet to be announced by Netball Australia.
