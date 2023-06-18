The Northern Hawks have explained the mentality behind perhaps the most impressive ongoing record in top-flight Tasmanian sport.
Sunday's 66-47 defeat of Kingston Blues was the 31st in a row for the Tasmanian Netball League's reigning premiers and benchmark side.
Building on an unblemished 2022 campaign, the Hawks have won 11 straight this season but coach Alicia Sargent said the record is rarely mentioned.
"We don't really talk about it, we just go about each game as it comes," she said.
"It's there in the back of your mind, but it's not our focus. We just try and play solid netball every quarter that we're out there and just try and focus on that.
"It's great when you can keep that streak going and know that you're performing well. That's definitely something you take a lot of pride in as a club that they've been able to do that for a long time, including all of last year."
Asked how her team maintains its hunger, Sargent added: "I think it's really important that you don't take anything for granted and show respect to every opposition and that's how we go about it.
"You work really hard to get in this position and the challenge is to maintain it and you've got to take the wins as they come and recognise the effort that goes into them.
"I think the girls are really proud of themselves for it."
Having coached Cripps Waratah, Karana Flames and under-age state teams in Hobart, Sargent moved north and embraced a club which was celebrated its 30th anniversary on Sunday with a snazzy retro uniform.
"It's different up here but a great club, the Hawks - very family-centred values which helps with the way they've been performing out on the court."
Inspired, as ever, by the dead-eyed accuracy of goal-shooter Ash Mawer, Hawks established a 19-13 quarter-time lead which stretched out to 36-23 at half-time after Ellie Marshal moved to centre and Lydia Coote to wing defence.
A big third quarter established a 20-point lead which proved more than enough despite Kingston edging the final term.
"We haven't played for a week and that does disrupt momentum a little bit," Sargent said.
"But they went about a full-court defence which is really important for us and we got stronger as the game went on."
Coote was selected as player of the match by the past players attending the game.
"I think her defensive game picked up and she was contesting a lot more ball which is one of her strengths and really good to see and Ash as goal-shooter is fantastic to have leading the team as one of our captains."
In the 19-and-under clash, Hawks beat Kingston 53-34.
The fixtures completed a huge weekend of netball in Launceston which included Collingwood Magpies' open training session on Friday and last ever Super Netball fixture against West Coast Fever on Saturday.
Former Diamonds coach Lisa Alexander ran a Cavaliers open coaching session on Friday ahead of the club's fixtures against Cripps on Saturday.
The Tasmanian Netball Centre at Hoblers Bridge also hosted the Northern Tasmanian Netball Association's state junior carnival for 11s, 13s and 15s on Sunday. The 12s, 14s and 17s' carnival is next Sunday.
