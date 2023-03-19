Cavaliers were unable to overcome the opponent that surprisingly knocked them out in the preliminary final of last year's Tasmanian Netball League.
Cripps Waratah were perhaps once again unfancied after the Cavs dispatched Arrows by 102 goals on Saturday, however the match was a tight affair from the outset.
Scores were level at quarter-time, however the match was filled with momentum swings, with both teams taking control at various points.
A tight and tense final quarter ultimately left the Northern side just one goal short with the scores reading 53-54. Co-coach Lou Carter was upbeat despite the painful defeat.
"It was a great match-up, it was a really good game," she said. "Lots to take out of the game, especially with some rotating of our young players against a quality side, so that was good because it gave them experience straight off the bat.
"The game ebbed and flowed. We had control of it for a while and played a very strong second quarter and got a nice lead, but they came back into it and then we came back at them."
Cavaliers will likely rue the third quarter, when Cripps moved Ash Turner into attack, leading to a 15-9 scoring difference.
"We had to adjust and I think that worked really well for them, putting Ash up there," Carter said.
"It was just a bit of a mismatch at times when we brought people off, but we certainly didn't want to bring out the same seven for the whole game, so we were really pleased with everybody rotating."
Carter also pointed out that there were many positives to be taken out of her team's performance.
"We executed some of the things we talked about, which was looking down the line and letting the ball go, getting off the body, losing your player and we were just relentless in defence, we pride ourselves on one-on-one."
It was a far happier Sunday for the league's other Launceston team, with the Northern Hawks securing what was a fairly comfortable 17-goal victory against Kingston Blues.
The Hawks were consistent at both ends of the court, winning every quarter as they cruised to a 67-50 win. Coach Alicia Sargent saw similarities between her side's two performances in the double-header weekend, however she was pleased how it improved.
"Today was another one where we just kept growing, growing and growing over the game," she said.
"But we started a lot stronger than yesterday, which was really good and that's what we set out to do.
"We had a lot more full-court defensive pressure and we really tried to stop their quick transition, they like to move the ball down really fast, particularly off centre passes and get it quite deep onto the circle edge.
"That was one of the things we set about trying to stop them doing and we did that, we really worked on it in the first half which saw them have to make a lot more passes, which worked to our advantage."
The reigning premiers have extended their winning streak to 22 and find themselves on top of the ladder at the end of the weekend.
"I'm definitely really happy with how they started the season and I think it's a real testament to the work they've done in preparation," Sargent said.
"It's great to see it all come together, we've got everyone out there, rotated everyone through the court and tried different line-ups and it's all held up really strong."
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
