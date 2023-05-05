There was an electric atmosphere in the Silverdome on Friday night as the Tasmanian Netball League's two Northern teams battled it out.
The Northern Hawks managed to win their 27th match in a row despite a valiant fight from the Cavaliers, with the scores finishing 63-60.
The Cavs were made to rue two waves of Hawks momentum - one in the first quarter and the other in the final three minutes of the match - which saw the eventual winners pile on five consecutive goals both times.
Cavaliers co-coach Lou Carter reflected on those moments after the match.
"We lacked just a little bit of experience at times and composure probably and when you miss a goal or give away a turnover anything can happen against a very strong side," she said.
"It was a really great experience to have that going forwards, especially for the young ones."
Hawks coach Alicia Sargent admitted it was pretty special to watch her team when they went on those scoring runs.
"When they're on, the ball moves quickly, but also patiently when we need to, which I think is a really important skill to have in a team, particularly when the pressure is on and we proved that tonight that we can look after the ball, we can win it back," she said.
"When we're down, we can stay in the tight game and we can look after the ball and make sure we finish strong."
Sargent pointed to her side's strong self-belief when the chips were down.
"The perseverance to stick to how we play and just keep bringing ourselves back to how we move the ball, how we defend, our style of play and just sticking to it was so impressive," she said.
"We didn't get in our own heads and we backed each other, it was a massive team effort and it demonstrated that confidence and that belief."
While they trailed 17-12 at quarter-time, the Cavaliers managed what no team so far this season had done, which was to come back at the reigning premiers, with the scores 30-29 at half-time.
They continued their momentum in the third - a period in which the crowd were at their noisiest - and found themselves 46-45 leaders.
After leading by as many as four goals early in the last, the Cavs held a slender two-goal margin as the match entered the final five minutes.
Ashlea Mawer, who was named player of the match with 59 of her team's 63 goals, arrested momentum back in the Hawks' favour when she regathered two missed shots before nailing one to halve the margin.
While the league's leading goal-scorer may have won out, young star Eunice Kidmas gave her an almighty battle all night. "I think she did an amazing job because there's not too many people that can really take it up to Ash," Carter said of her player. "Once the ball headed in [to Mawer] she didn't think - she got her hands to most of the balls that she could have.
"She certainly put her under pressure and did everything we asked her, she can't do anymore than that."
The match lived up to the billing for Sargent, who was coaching in her first Northern derby.
"It's always a big tussle between the two Northern teams and has been for quite a while now," she said. "It was a heck of a game for the local community and it was great to get a good crowd and I'm sure everyone found it quite entertaining."
