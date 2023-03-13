Having finished the 2022 Tasmanian Netball League regular season with 14 wins out of 18 games, it is fair to say not many expected to see Cavaliers drop out of the finals in straight sets and fail to reach the final.
Their 13-goal preliminary final loss to Cripps Waratah would have only tasted more bitter while they watched Northern Hawks - who they lost to by just three points two weeks before - demolish Cripps by 32 goals.
Cavaliers co-coach Dannie Carstens reflected on her team's unfortunate finals exit.
"I think if you don't reflect on that and use that as some great learning moving forward, you're not doing anyone justice," she said.
"I guess we were just disappointed because we knew that we 'coulda, shoulda, woulda', but we would have really matched well in the final with [the Hawks].
"They did all the right things when it counted and you have to win every game to make a final and we didn't do that.
"We sat back and watched the grand final and were just like 'that should have been us', we would have really relished playing in that final."
While the Cavaliers will be looking for vengeance, the Hawks face the almost impossible task of trying to improve on last season which saw them win every game they played.
Co-captains Ash Mawer and Tessa Coote discussed the mindset their team will take into 2023.
"We are quite good at taking it one game at a time," Coote said.
"We've lost some superstars in Gemma Poke and Danni Pickett, but we've got some young guns coming up who are enthusiastic and keen, and that really motivates us old girls as well."
Mawer added: "It's really easy to say that we had a perfect season, but I think it's a whole new team.
"It's a new team in the scheme of new people in different positions and new combinations that lead to connections as well as a new coach as well. They're all getting used to it."
Speaking on the Hawks' relationship with the Cavaliers, Coote described how it contrasted on and off the court.
"We definitely have that cross-town rivalry, but outside of netball we get along with those girls as well," she said.
"But on the court, like we're there to play, so they're great competition.
"We always look forward to playing them, because we know it's gonna be great."
Both sides will travel down to Hobart for the opening two rounds of their campaign this weekend, which are played on Saturday and Sunday.
Carstens said she was looking forward to bringing her squad together for the start of the season.
"I think starting off with a double-header in the season is really good, because you get that extra time to connect away from the court as well as on the court."
