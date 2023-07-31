Eleven food innovation companies from around the world will travel to Tasmania to help accelerate their businesses in September, an initiative hosted by global mentorship service Startupbootcamp.
From edible cutlery to instant, on-demand freezing technology, the startups aim to innovate and transform Australia's agritech industry.
Managing director at FoodTech Tasmania Tom Woolley said he was excited to bring companies from around the world to Tasmania.
"Tasmania has a long history in innovation, and [Launceston] as a City of Gastronomy is a wonderful spot to host these companies," Mr Woolley said.
"We think it's a really valuable step to help us build a startup ecosystem in the food and agritech space here in Tasmania."
He said each company was addressing industry issues and challenges that faced Australia and Tasmania in some way.
"It's a real opportunity for us to be at the forefront of solving these challenges, and also have the opportunity to actually help influence how those how those solutions are designed," Mr Woolley said.
Through a combination of face-to-face and online learning the startups will refine their business models, pitches and strategy to help boost their growth.
The companies will also be mentored by industry leaders and receive support from experienced entrepreneurs and investors, including local businesses like Du Cane Brewery and FermenTas.
Tasmanian Government coordinator-general John Perry said the startups added to the entrepreneurial ecosystem of a city "renowned for its innovative spirit, and a region and state famous for its food and beverages."
"Having 11 startups from across the globe coming to Tasmania to accelerate their businesses provide a tremendous learning and collaborative opportunity," Mr Perry said.
"We saw how engaged the first round of startups were and the relationships they developed in Tasmania... we look forward to the next cohort's engagement with the business and broader community."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues.
