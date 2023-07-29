Launceston's city university campus at Inveresk is one step further to final completion, with the latest building unveiled near the North Esk River.
The River's Edge building is located at the University of Tasmania's (UTAS) campus in Launceston, and is the second of three new buildings forming part of a $304 million relocation project.
The university first unveiled its plans to relocate from the Newnham campus to Inveresk around 2015 under former Vice-Chancellor Peter Rathjen, where it was estimated that the campus would attract an extra 10,000 students who would be studying mostly associate degrees.
At the unveiling of the building on Friday, which forms part of the largest infrastructure investments in Launceston's history, Vice-Chancellor Rufus Black said it was a milestone day for education.
He said the building would open up further access to education in Northern Tasmania, and was a good example of the continual renewal of Launceston at the Inveresk precinct.
Set across four storeys, with views across the water and designed to take advantage of natural light, River's Edge will house Humanities, Social Sciences, Law and Education students and staff, and is also home to the Riawunna Centre for Aboriginal Education.
"Current students are now here and enjoying using the building, it has incredible beautiful spaces and remarkable views out across the river, whether you are looking into the heart of the industrial Launceston, or out to the fields and mountains, it is an amazing place for a student to study," he said.
"This is a great piece of architecture that I think people in Launceston will feel proud of."
The project forms part of the Launceston City Deal that is jointly funded by the federal and state governments, the City of Launceston, and the University of Tasmania.
City of Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood said the new building was an iconic development, and would be an asset for Launceston for generations to come.
"The vision of creating a university campus and city of learning is certainly alive and thriving with those now working, studying and living right on the doorstep of our CBD, which is incredibly exciting, not only for the CBD but the flow on effects through our beautiful north and all of Tasmania."
Federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine King said such investment in infrastructure was critical to increasing higher education levels, especially in regional areas.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the state government's $60 million investment would provide long term economic and social returns, and had supported up to 500 jobs in the local construction industry.
He said 74 apprentices with Fairbrother were able to gain skills for their future careers during construction.
"The River's Edge building is a prime example of how Tasmanian timber and recycled materials is being used in sustainable building initiatives, as the industry in Tasmania continues to make this transition," he said.
"The incorporation of world-leading hardwood cross-laminated timber, developed and manufactured by Tasmanian company Cusp Building Solutions, is a testament to Tasmania's growing reputation as a global leader in design and manufacturing technology."
The next part of the university transformation is for the shed building that will house sports and other science and allied health programs, including a new nursing training facility.
Ongoing re-development is occurring at the old Newnham campus, which will continue to be home to the Australian Maritime College, and become the headquarters for the Tasmanian Institute of Agriculture.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.