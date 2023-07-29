The nostalgic sounds of chimes, knockers, whistles and bells filled the space at Launceston's Italian Club on Saturday, as the second annual TAZPIN pinball festival kicked off.
More than 50 machines were available to play, inspired by iconic movies, bands and pop-culture throughout the decades.
TAZPIN committee member Justin Kingston said it was amazing to have so many people come together who were passionate about their hobby.
"We're looking at 550 people over two days just to come and play pinball," Mr Kingston said.
Mr Kingston is a member of the Tassie Pinball Mafia, a group of Launceston pinball enthusiasts who wanted to share their passion with the community.
"We came together as a group and wanted to put on an event for families to have an experience they might normally not get," Mr Kingston said.
"We worked out that it was too hard logistically to move that amount of pinball machines ourselves, so we reached out to everybody we knew in Tasmania that owned a pinball machine.
An important part of TAZPIN is fundraising for the 4k Children's Ward LGH Auxiliary, which last year raised more than $4000.
"We ended up with 34 contributors this year, and they wanted to come together to help us out for an awesome cause," Mr Kingston said.
He said by Friday, they had sold out.
"To sit here and just watch the smiling faces and people grinning at old fashioned fun is just awesome."\
Now two years in, Mr Kingston said it would continue to be an annual event.
"We've even had request for reserve lists for tickets," he said.
Volunteer Alison McKenzie donated her 1973 machine for the festival, and said she bought it years ago because they were the same age.
"I love the old pinball machines... the noise, the dings and the old artwork is my favourite thing about them," Ms McKenzie said.
"I'm a nurse as well, and it's a great way to raise money for the hospital."
She said the event brought people together from all around the state.
"Thanks to the guys for putting this together, it's a dream they had and it's come to fruition," she said.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
