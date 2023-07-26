The Examiner
Tasmania's Dorset Council faces board of inquiry investigation

Hamish Geale
Hamish Geale
Updated July 26 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 2:50pm
A board of inquiry has been established to investigate allegations against Dorset Council. File picture
A Northern Tasmanian council has been thrown into turmoil after a three-year investigation uncovered allegations of "systematic and widespread" failure and non-compliance.

