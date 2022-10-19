The general manager of the Dorset Council has written an extraordinary letter to councillors complaining that the Mayor Greg Howard bullied and harrassed him.
Mr Watson, who is on leave, enlisted Hobart legal firm Dobson Mitchell Allport to write a legal letter to Mr Howard.
It is understood that Mr Watson made six major complaints about six incidents commencing with the handling of his handling of the Derby maintenance depot and Mr Watson's controversial trip to Whistler in Canada.
The Dorset Council annual report 2020-21 reveals that one employee is in a salary band of $240,001 and $260,000 per annum.
The Council is understood to have conducted a closed session meeting on Monday night to consider Mr Watson's position.
It is understood that the councillors considered options including some which may result in Mr Watson's departure from the council.
The Examiner approached Dorset Mayor Greg Howard and Mr Watson for comment.
Neither would comment on the situation.
In September the Examiner reported a case from the Launceston Magistrates Court in which a Derby man pleaded not guilty to intimidating and assaulting Mr Watson.
Stuart Edward Rainbow, 59, pleaded not guilty to the alleged incident on April 14, 2022.
Police allege that Mr Rainbow intimidated a public officer at Derby by saying "I'm going to get you", "come around the back of the house and we'll sort this out now" and "come on we'll sort this out now".
He is also alleged to have assaulted a public officer by "pushing your chest into him and grabbing his arm".
Mr Watson has made an application for a restraint order against Mr Rainbow which has been adjourned until after criminal charges are finalised.
Councillors were surprised when Mr Watson advised with late notice that he was going on a $5000 fact finding mission to Canada and some were disappointed that they had little notice.
In 2019 the Dorset Council built an "unauthorised and illegal" municipal depot on Crown Land and a mining lease at Briseis Hole, Derby, despite being told several times it did not have permission.
The Department told the council that it had conducted an "erroneous survey" of the site.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
