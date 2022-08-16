The Examiner
Councillors were given little warning about plans for the trip

Nick Clark
Nick Clark
Updated August 16 2022 - 10:23pm, first published 5:00pm
PIC: PAUL SCAMBLER Blue Derby Mountain Bike trail. Tim Watson, Dorset General Manager rides his mountain bike on one of the Blue Derby trails in 2016.

The Dorset Council general manager is on a controversial two week trip to Whistler, Canada to research and network with operators in the mountain bike industry for the benefit of Blue Derby trails.

