The Dorset Council general manager is on a controversial two week trip to Whistler, Canada to research and network with operators in the mountain bike industry for the benefit of Blue Derby trails.
Tim Watson said the cost of the trip would not exceed $5000 and that the cost would be met from the BlueDerby operational budget.
"It is also likely that as a result of an introduction I received on the trip that I have secured a new sponsor for the trails which will more than offset the cost of the trip," Mr Watson said.
However, a number of Dorset councillors are unhappy that they were not consulted about trip or the aims and costs of the trip.
Mayor Greg Howard said that council was aware of the trip.
"He told us he was going on it," he said.
Mr Howard said that the general manager had a discretion to spend money for the benefit of council for which he did not require council approval.
"I think we would have like to have known earlier, it could have been done better in terms of notification, I don't disagree with that view," he said.
"Most councillors are comfortable that there will be some benefit."
He said that $400,000 was spent annually on trail maintenance so council sought to make as mucg as possible from the trails themselves.
Mr Watson said the trip was not a study tour but a fact finding mission to help us [the council] understand where BlueDerby sits on the world stage of Mountain Biking destinations.
"Columbia British Columbia is the undisputed mecca of Mountain biking with multiple networks and bike parks in close vicinity of Whistler which is my base on the trip," he said.
Mr Watson's trip surprised some Dorset councillors who were not consulted about the trip or asked to approve its likely cost.
"It was announced," a councillor said.
"We received [communication] to say that he was going in a couple of days," a councillor said.
It is understood Mr Watson left for Whistler after participating in a Tasmanian Government trade mission to New Zealand in early August.
Councillors were also told about the trip at a council workshop on August 2. Councillors are prohibited from talking publicly about items discussed at the workshop.
One councillor said that given rate increases [4.5 per cent] levied on ratepayers the timing of the trip was not ideal.
A councillor said that it was expected the trip would last two and half weeks.
Another councillor said that a trip proposal should have been provided including what was hoped to be achieved, the itinerary and cost.
"We are answerable to ratepayers but none of us were put in a position where we could explain to them," the councillor said.
A councillor said it was fair to say that council members were disappointed they had not been consulted.
A councillor said the episode was an example of a much bigger issue.
"It is a major problem of local government is the power of general managers generally," the councillor said.
"General managers do what they like."
The councillor said councillors were subject to the threat of code of conduct but general managers weren't.
Mr Watson told the Examiner that the trip had so far proved invaluable in making contacts with key personnel who managed the trails, in particular two non for profit organisations who between them managed over 300km of trails.
"We are particularly interested in their self sustaining financial models and revenue raising initiatives and also the quality of the trails compared to Derby," he said.
"There is nothing of the quality or scale of Derby in the Southern hemisphere and mountain biking industry players have for several years been telling me I must visit Whistler in BC to get a better understanding of mountain bike destinations.
"In addition to the trails I have been introduced to key personnel who work for the Whistler Resort Municipality and have meetings scheduled to discuss how they deal with pressing issues such as supply of residential accommodation and workers accommodation.
"It is my understanding from initial conversations with residents that they have in place some very interesting innovations in place to address these challenges that Derby clearly faces.
He said Whistler was a very small community only slightly larger than Dorset and personal relationships were very important to getting access to the right people.
"Coming in person to Whistler has been invaluable in opening those doors to the community knowledge," Mr Watson said.
"The cost of the trip will not exceed $5,000 and will be funded from the BlueDerby operational budget."
