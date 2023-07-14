Clubmates at the Blues, the trio have played a lot of football together and know each other's strengths and weaknesses - both on and off the field.
Here's what they had to say about each other.
What are his best on-field qualities?
His kicking, his read of the play and his intercept marking and intercept play.
His run and kick from behind the ball is game-changing, no-one can really kick the ball as far and as direct as him, so to have a weapon like that in the team is pretty special.
Who is an AFL player he plays like?
James Sicily.
What would be bring to an AFL list?
He's quite versatile, which is another good thing about Arie. He can play on the wing as we saw during the Allies, which is a new position. A couple years ago, he played up forward and kicked goals for Launnie but probably half-back is his best position at the moment.
What's he like off-field?
He's always a happy person that loves to get everybody up and about. There's never a dull day with Arie, he's always exciting and brings that positive energy to everybody and it makes everybody feel good about themselves.
What are his best on-field qualities?
I think one of his greatest qualities is that he treats everyone the same and he holds everyone to high standards. He's always the one driving standards, which is something that's a huge credit to him and the professionalism in which he goes about his business.
Who is an AFL player he plays like?
I don't know if he likes it, but a lot of people say Zach Merrett - everything that I've seen, it always says Zach Merrett but I think Colby just tries to take parts of people's games.
Which AFL club would he suit?
I think there'd be 18 clubs looking at him at the moment but I'm not sure to be honest. He can play inside, he can play outside, he's very fast and very strong and has a good tank, so I think any club would be lucky to have him.
What's he like off-field?
As a person, some of his best qualities would be just how he's very kind and so down to earth and quite humble.
I think that's something that will hold him in good stead going forward, obviously having quite a lot of attention on him.
What are his best on-field qualities?
Leakey is super humble, super kind - he's actually the perfect teammate to have, especially down back when we're playing at the Devils - he never puts a foot wrong.
Who is an AFL player he plays like?
He's a bit of a swingman, he can play up forward as he saw in the third quarter against Geelong Falcons.
I'll go Tom Stewart from Geelong, he takes the game on and is a big intercept marker.
Which AFL club would he suit?
He can play up forward, through the middle or off half-back as well, so any club that would be looking for a nice, compassionate bloke and a good clubman would be good for Leakey.
What's he like off-field?
Well driven, if some of the boys are looking to get up and about, Leakey always reels us back in. He works hard in school and off-field, he's someone to really look up to in the way he goes about it.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.