Launceston picked up an important win, defeating Lauderdale 7.12 (54) to 5.3 (33) in challenging conditions at Windsor Park.
The overnight and morning rain made for a contested game of football as the Blues trailed at quarter-time before holding the Southern Bombers at bay for the remainder of the match.
Several Launceston young guns kicked two as the home side were without prominent forward Jake Hinds, who was in the coaches' box and seen sporting a small moonboot, while Ed Stanley's four wasn't enough to will Lauderdale over the line.
"It was obvious that we were up for the fight and contest," coach Mitch Thorp said.
"It was really tough conditions, super low scoring, a wet-weather, contested game of footy and I thought for the most part we had it in our control.
"We just had a little bit of trouble finishing our goals but we had a lot of scoring shots ... and the dam wall broke in the end."
The Blues' coach wasn't too concerned about Hinds' injury, which occurred in the second quarter of the Tasmanian representative game last week before he played out the rest and kicked a crucial last-term goal.
He described it as a two-to-four-week injury with no structural damage and "as soon as the swelling goes", Launceston will have their leading forward back.
In the meantime, Thorp was pleased to have him in the coaches' box.
"It was great for me because I'm on the bench and Jake was in the box and he's really quite an intelligent football mind so some of his ideas were refreshing and it was nice to be able to work together from a different perspective," he said.
The Blues produced the first goal of the game through Dylan Riley but it would be their only major of the quarter as Lauderdale's Stanley kicked two for an eight-point lead. Thorp rallied his players at quarter-time and encouraged them to be better at the centre clearance - trailing 4-0 in the first term.
They listened and made amends almost immediately, kicking three goals while holding their opponents scoreless to take a 14-point lead into the main break.
Isaac Hyatt, Liam Jones and Thomas Beaumont gave a glimpse into Tasmania's football future with the majors in the second term as Beaumont shrugged some tackles and kicked it home on the run from a tight angle.
In Launceston's half-time warm-up, the third quarter was described as their "most important for the season" and they were able to keep Lauderdale to just two goals with the wind, while kicking one themselves.
"We spoke about the third quarter going against a pretty strong breeze making sure we really hold up and credit to the guys, to lead by a couple of goals at three-quarter-time was, from a psychology perspective really important, because that breeze was a lot stiffer than what it looked like," Thorp said.
Jones' goal gave the Blues a 5.8 (38) to 4.3 (27) lead going into the last quarter before Stanley kicked his fourth to heat the game up on a day that needed it and keep Lauderdale in it.
However, the Blues were able to hold on as Ryan Tyrrell hit Hyatt on the chest and Beaumont joined him in kicking two to seal the deal and get the car horns beeping.
Beaumont was a late inclusion as the Tasmania Devils' game against Oakleigh Chargers was postponed due to travel issues.
With contested football being the teenager's major strength, he ended up being the perfect inclusion for Thorp and the Blues on a day like Saturday.
"Of all the players we've got involved in the Devils program, his body shape and the way he plays suits these conditions," he said.
"He kicked two really important goals today and had 20 disposals himself so it was really useful to get him in."
The performances of Jamieson House (36 disposals and 12 tackles) and captain Brodie Palfreyman (35 disposals and 13 tackles) were praised by the coach, who said "you don't lose too many when you've got two boys in the middle of the ground playing at that level".
