With finals off the table, state pride will be the incentive when Launceston Tornadoes complete their NBL1 South season against Hobart Chargers on Friday night.
With the state rivals separated by just two spots on the ladder, Sarah Veale's side plot a rare course south without big guns Keely Froling, Macey Crawford and Charli Kay.
Kay has gone off to college while Crawford has been selected by Basketball Australia to go to Los Angeles in the NBA Basketball Without Borders program, to the delight of her coach.
"That's awesome for her," Veale said. "Her season in the NBL1 has been really good. She hasn't been selected for anything like that before. So that just shows that people watch and for a 17 year old, she's done extremely well."
Veale said her under-strength squad will continue to prepare as normal and remains confident it can win without Froling, as it did in a double-header on the road earlier this month.
"We'll look at lots of film on how they play and what we can do, like we've done for all the games without Frols. Being undersized, we've had to go 'what can we take away from them without a big?'
"Macey has been playing out of position in our four spot. So now we're without her, what do we have to do? We need to play to our strengths, which is we've shot the ball really well which makes it harder for them to guard.
"Hobart will be out to beat us, it's going to be one heck of a game."
The game will be at Hobart Netball and Sports Centre at 6pm on Friday.
*************************
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.