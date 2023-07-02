Launceston Tornadoes won by just two points for the second day running.
A day after Macey Crawford's late free throws nailed a 57-55 NBL1 South win over Knox Raiders, Olivia West took over to secure a 79-77 defeat of Diamond Valley.
West sank three shots to give the visitors victory after the hosts had dominated the final term.
The Torns edged the first and third quarters to enjoy a 10-point advantage at the final break before the hosts hit their straps to produce the thrilling finish.
West finished with 15 points and nine rebounds as Riley Lupfer top scored with 22 while Crawford contributed 14 and Micah Simpson 11.
The Eagles shared the points around their squad with all eight players recording at least five, led by Jennie Rintala's double-double of 14 points and 15 rebounds.
The Torns' next match is against Keilor Thunder at 6pm on Friday in Ulverstone before concluding their campaign on Friday, July 14, against Hobart Chargers at the Hobart Netball and Sports Centre.
Skipper Keely Froling missed both matches over the weekend due to national duties at the Asia Cup where she helped the Opals win bronze after a resounding 81-59 win over New Zealand on Sunday.
This followed the disappointment of Saturday night's semi-final loss to China in front of a sold-out crowd at Sydney's QuayCentre.
The top-four finish sees the Opals advance to next year's Paris 2024 Olympic qualifying tournaments.
Sunday's other NBL1 South results: Ballarat 87-91 Eltham, Mount Gambier 92-59 Dandenong, Waverley 84-50 Melbourne, Sandringham 89-71 Hobart, Franklin 69-63 Kilsyth.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
