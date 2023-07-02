The Examiner
Launceston Tornadoes claim NBL1 South double delight

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated July 2 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 4:00pm
Olivia West saw the Launceston Tornadoes home on Sunday. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Olivia West saw the Launceston Tornadoes home on Sunday. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Launceston Tornadoes won by just two points for the second day running.

