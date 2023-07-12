With the premier of the highly anticipated new drama Bay of Fires this weekend, The Examiner spoke with the show's director, Natalie Bailey, on her experience setting up camp in a small Tasmanian town.
The cast and crew of the show spent 16 weeks in the middle of winter on Tasmania's west coast last year, filming in locations like Queenstown, Strahan and the historical mining town of Zeehan.
"I'm glad it's finally coming out, it's always a long wait after you finish a project," Ms Bailey said.
During her time in Tasmania, Ms Bailey said it didn't take long to feel like a local.
"At first you think oh God, there's nothing here; but then you uncover these little gems and everyone was just so welcoming," she said.
"It's wonderful to go to these beautiful places and you start to feel like a regular, which is a testament to the town."
She said in some ways, film crews shared similar lives to FIFO workers.
"We pack up our lives and move to a new town or country, and that becomes your life, which is a wonderful thing," Ms Bailey said.
Cinematography was a strong focus for Ms Bailey when it came to directing, however Tasmania's weather made it difficult to cooperate.
"We were expecting it to be raining the whole time, and before filming we talked about embracing that mist and rain and just being able to adapt," she said.
"It's really interesting to look back at all these mood boards with these misty shots and darkness, when actually it rained very little for us.
"We actually had to bring in some fog at one point, it just wasn't coming."
A personal highlight for Ms Bailey involved filming on the river and a runaway pig.
"I always love going out on the water to film, there's a lot of health and safety regulations that takes weeks of planning, but then you go out and it's just so peaceful."
In a way you have very little control of anything, but there's something so beautiful about those moments... I think that was another day where we had to create some mist."
She said there was an outtake that involved "Truffles" the pig bolting down the road with actresses Pamela Rabe and Roz Hammond chasing after it.
"It was a joyful moment where everyone just cracked up as we watched them get dragged down the road by this giant hog," she said.
Ms Bailey said filming the show was a special place and time for her.
"It's a really creative area that feeds back into our work on screen," she said.
"It was a wonderful experience."
Bay of Fires premiers Sunday July 16 at 8.30pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.
