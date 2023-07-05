Tre Armstrong will not join the Tasmania JackJumpers for the 2023/24 NBL season after he requested a release from his development player contract.
The 23-year-old signed with the JackJumpers in May following his graduation from NCAA division one school, California Baptist University.
Armstrong, who returned to Coastal NBL1 South side North West Thunder earlier this year, will take "some time away" from the game at the end of the season, JackJumpers' co-CEO Jorrick Chivers said.
"Whilst we were looking forward to having Tre as part of our group, we understand his need for some time away from the game and he has the full support of the organisation as he decides the next step in his career," Chivers said.
"We completely understand Tre's reasoning and reassessment of his contract, and wish him all the very best."
Chivers said the door would remain open for Armstrong to be involved with the club in the future.
The JackJumpers are understood to be considering "multiple options" as a replacement, including further development player and injury replacement player contracts for the upcoming season.
Armstrong is the second Tasmanian to sign with the state's first NBL side with Launceston's Sejr Deans taking the side's first development player contract in their inaugural season.
Armstrong's younger brother, Taran has signed with the Cairns Taipans on a two-year contract.
Senior sports journalist at The Advocate covering the North-West Coast of Tasmania. Email: emily.clooney@theadvocate.com.au or Phone: 0437 741 869
