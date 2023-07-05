The Examiner
Home/Sport/Basketball

Tre Armstrong granted release from JackJumpers' DP contract

Emily Clooney
By Emily Clooney
Updated July 6 2023 - 9:43am, first published 9:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tre Armstrong will not join the Tasmania JackJumpers for the 2023/24 NBL season after he requested a release from his development player contract.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Clooney

Emily Clooney

Senior Sports Journalist

Senior sports journalist at The Advocate covering the North-West Coast of Tasmania. Email: emily.clooney@theadvocate.com.au or Phone: 0437 741 869

More from Basketball
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.