Tasmania JackJumpers have signed Tasmanian guard Tre Armstrong as a development player for the upcoming NBL season.
Armstrong, 23, returned to his home state last month after graduating from California Baptist's basketball program in the NCAA Division 1.
"We're absolutely thrilled to bring Tre into the JackJumpers family and have another local athlete competing at the professional level," co-chief executive officer Jorrick Chivers said.
The 195-centimetre guard finished his four-year college career as the CBU Division 1 leader for games played and sixth in all-time three-pointers made, averaging 8.2 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.
"Tre showed great potential and maturity in his college career, so we're excited to see him continue to thrive in his home state and make an impact for us" Chivers said.
Armstrong is currently playing a key role for the North West Tasmania Thunder in the NBL1, averaging 14 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.25 assists per game.
"I'm really excited to take this next step at the professional level and to sign here in my home state is a dream come true," Armstrong said.
"I've certainly followed the JackJumpers closely over the last few years and admired what they've been able to create here and the success both on and off the floor.
"I am looking forward to joining the guys and familiarising myself with everything the club is doing both on and off the court."
Armstrong is the son of JackJumpers bloodlines member Ben Armstrong, who played more than 500 games in the NWBU and has been a long-serving coach and administrator in Northern Tasmanian basketball.
The JackJumpers' newest signing will continue to work with JackJumpers assistant coach Mark Radford in the state's North before joining the rest of the JackJumpers' roster for the start of pre-season in August.
Fellow North West Thunder player Kye Savage has secured a scholarship to train at the Basketball Australia Centre of Excellence in Canberra.
"We congratulate Kye on signing at the CoE. He's a really promising young talent and we think that program is a great opportunity for him to improve even further," Chivers said.
"We'll certainly keep a close eye on his performance and progression over there and stay in touch over the coming months and years. We wish him the best of luck."
