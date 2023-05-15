The Examiner
Tre Armstrong joins Tasmania JackJumpers as development player

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated May 16 2023 - 3:05pm, first published 9:30am
Tre Armstrong in action for the North-West Thunder. He has signed with the Tasmania JackJumpers. Picture by Rodney Braithwaite
Tre Armstrong in action for the North-West Thunder. He has signed with the Tasmania JackJumpers. Picture by Rodney Braithwaite

Tasmania JackJumpers have signed Tasmanian guard Tre Armstrong as a development player for the upcoming NBL season.

