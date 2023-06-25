A Supreme Court jury has begun deliberations in the murder trial of a Swansea couple accused of shooting their ex-son-in-law.
Cedric Harper Jordan, 71, and Noelene June Jordan, 68, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Shane Geoffrey Barker, 36, on August 2, 2009.
Mr Barker was found dead inside his Campbell Town home with four bullets in his body.
Justice Robert Pearce finalised directions to the jury before putting them out to consider their verdict at 9.40am.
He asked a juror who has a flight booked on July 1 for an indication that they would continue on the jury until there was a verdict regardless of July 1.
He told the jury that they must pay no attention to the July 1 deadline.
Justice Pearce thanked two reserve jurors who sat through the trial which has run since April 17.
He said the court would remain in contact with the two reserves while there was a theoretical possibility that one of the 12 jurors could become incapacitated.
Justice Pearce addressed the jury about the evidence of key witness Justin Titley, the ex-partner of Rachel Barker (née Jordan).
