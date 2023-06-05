A witness in the trial of a Swansea couple told a friend that if anything happened to him police should look into Cedric Jordan, a Supreme Court jury heard.
Cedric Harper Jordan, 71, and Noelene June Jordan, 68, have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Shane Geoffrey Barker on August 2, 2009.
Mr Barker was found dead in his Campbell Town home with four .22 bullets in his body.
Grant Burt, a friend of Justin Titley who was the then partner of Rachel Barker (nee Jordan), gave evidence of conversations he had with Mr Titley after Mr Barker's death.
"After Mr Barker's death did Mr Titley say anything to you about having concerns with Mr Jordan," crown prosecutor Jack Shapiro asked.
"He told me that he had concerns that Cedric might be involved and if something happened to him [Mr Titley] to make sure that they [police] look into him," Mr Burt said.
Mr Burt said that Mr Titley was scared that he could be next.
He said that Mr Titley told him that Mr Jordan took a .22 pump action rifle to the Brambletye property and test fired it.
Mr Burt said that he also became concerned about himself after Mr Titley told him that.
Mr Burt said that he was at Mr Titley's house when Rachel Jordan was upset and agitated and did not want Mr Barker to have any further contact with the couple's daughter Sophie.
He said Mr Titley told him that it was odd that Rachel Jordan was getting onto him about putting his firearms away.
On Friday Mr Titley gave evidence that Noelene Jordan told him he should store his firearms properly because if anything happened to Shane Barker the first place police would come would be to see him and the next would be to come to them at Swansea.
Mr Burt said that Mr Titley "wasn't real pleased" that the Jordans lied to him about where they were on August 2, 2009.
Under cross examination by defence counsel Patrick O' Halloran Mr Burt agreed that he made no statement to the police until 2017.
The jury heard a listening device conversation from 2016 between Mr Titley and Rachel Jordan in which he said: "You said the day before [Mr Barker's death] that [Sophie] would not have to go down there again."
"Yep," Ms Jordan replied.
During the conversation she asked: "How do you know I didn't have anything to do with it?."
"Because you were at home," Mr Titley said.
"I'd be f---ing disappointed if you did... but you didn't do it.'
The conversation continued about whether Ms Jordan had something or anything to do with it and she says: "I didn't do it personally, no."
Mr Titley said that her father brought a .22 pump action to the property.
"You sent a text message to your mother and she replied: 'all good down here' and they were at Perth," he said.
"It was not until they were dragged over the coals that the truth come out about where they were."
Justice Robert Pearce told the jury that Rachel Jordan's statements to Mr Titley could not be used against the accused.
"The statement was not in their presence, it can't be used," Justice Pearce said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.