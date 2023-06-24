The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Guy Barnett unveils social housing development at East Devonport

SM
By Simon McGuire
Updated June 24 2023 - 8:28pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Housing Choices Tasmania general manager Kim Bomford at the unveiling of a 15 unit development at East Devonport. Picture by Eve Woodhouse.
Housing Choices Tasmania general manager Kim Bomford at the unveiling of a 15 unit development at East Devonport. Picture by Eve Woodhouse.

The state government has taken a small step forward in its goal to deliver 10,000 new social and affordable homes by 2032.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SM

Simon McGuire

Journalist

I'm a passionate reporter covering all things North-West. Got a story idea? Contact me on 0439 660 724 or simon.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.