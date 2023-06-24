The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Meet the Locals

Meet Girl Guides chair Kate Alcorso

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
June 24 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Alcorso, chair of Girl Guides Australia. Picture by Craig George
Kate Alcorso, chair of Girl Guides Australia. Picture by Craig George

The Launceston Girl Guides in group 'Rainbow Star' - named by its own five-to-10-year-old participants - are unaware that their group leader Kate Alcorso's responsibilities extend a little farther than just taking them camping.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people. Contact me at declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.