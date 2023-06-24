The Launceston Girl Guides in group 'Rainbow Star' - named by its own five-to-10-year-old participants - are unaware that their group leader Kate Alcorso's responsibilities extend a little farther than just taking them camping.
Kate, a self-proclaimed "doer", also makes decisions which affect 25,000 women across the country as the chair of the Australian Girl Guides board.
Girl Guides, a movement born from the same roots as the Scouts and following similar but different practices, has the mission of "empowering girls and young women to discover their potential as leaders of their world".
The unsuspecting mum of two has been a Girl Guide for almost 35 years, and for the past 18 months has been charged with "influencing the big topics" at the forefront of the guiding group's Australian mission.
Born in Launceston, she's also a solicitor at law firm Archer Bushby alongside her two volunteer roles with the Girl Guides: one which takes her camping at Cataract Gorge and the other that has her flying to Sydney to "shape the future of women in the country".
"Volunteering on a board isn't for everyone," she said.
"But for me it's interesting and real and it's not just minute taking; the Girl Guides Australia board level is the big picture stuff of how we impact women in the country.
"How do we promote the things that young women care about? What do these young girls want their world to be like?"
More than a million Australian women are or have been guides since the first group began in 1909, and the organisation has roughly nine million active members worldwide, ranging from as young as five to their 90s.
And like so many stories of the world's driven "doers", movers and shakers, Kate's story started on the smaller scale when she joined the Girl Guides as a 'Brownie' - the name for the organisation's youngest age grouping at the time - in Launceston at age seven.
"I was a pretty driven kid and I took to Guides like a duck to water; I like to get out there and do things which has carried over into my adulthood," she said.
"For me, what kept me in Guides was not only doing things but also the friendships I've made which have now lasted about 30 years."
Kate became a junior leader at 14, and finally moved on to a qualified leader when she reached adulthood.
"The joy that I got from being a guide and the experiences it gave me like attending big camps as a youth member and travelling to other countries - these are opportunities that we look back on as incredible.
"When I remember doing something as strange as laying concrete in India for a quiet reflection area or hear about other people volunteering in the slums in Africa, I think about the changes Guiding has made in my life.
"You run the whole spectrum of what it can mean for a kid to try different things. It was a no-brainer to stick with it after finishing as a Guide."
The opportunity arose to take on leadership roles at the board level - first on the Tasmanian board in her mid-20s, being chosen to represent the ideals of young women. With her professional work as a lawyer, board work sat well with Kate, and was appointed as Girl Guide of Australia board chair in December of 2021.
"Some weeks I'll be off in Sydney or video calling in for a conference more often now," Kate said.
"I'll be flying to Cyprus for the Girl Guide World Conference in July and speaking with women from across the globe about how our organisation moves forward and promotes women everywhere.
"But, other days I'll be a mum, telling my kids not to jump in puddles and then the next day I'll be a Guide leader telling my kids to go right ahead and get in those puddles.
"Guides is about providing a safe framework for kids to be kids; to test their limits in safe space so when they go out in the world they can achieve anything.
"Who knows, a little girl who jumped in some muddy puddle could be the next board chair; they could be the next Prime Minister."
Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people. Contact me at declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
