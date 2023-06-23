It's the road sign that never wanted to be in the spotlight.
For at least five years, trees bordering one of Launceston's busiest roads have hidden a road sign offering directions to Devonport, Burnie and Hobart.
But this week, the sign saw full sunlight when an unknown entity trimmed one of the two offenders - a residential hedge - back into shape.
The sign is still largely obscured by the street tree, but could yet be thrust into a more prominent location.
City of Launceston chief executive Michael Stretton said council was investigating options to ensure the sign is visible to motorists.
"Before any works are undertaken to trim the tree, given the works could be substantial, we will need to take advice from our arborist," Mr Stretton said.
"Given there's every likelihood this will be an ongoing issue as the tree and privately-owned hedge continue to grow, council will work with the state government around the option of relocating the sign to a more suitable location."
Mr Stretton confirmed the tree was council's responsibility, while the road belongs to the state government.
