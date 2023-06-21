People like Flinders Island's Guy Ireland wouldn't have access to essential health services without the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS).
Now, the RFDS is asking for donations at tax time to continue its primary healthcare programs, such as those that helped Mr Ireland in a time of crisis.
Mr Ireland was helping a friend when he fell through a roof and sustained permanent injuries.
The RFDS swooped in by airlifting him to the Royal Hobart Hospital so he could undergo surgery on his back.
All together the RFDS took Mr Ireland on three flights, having to also be flown to Melbourne to begin his rehab, before returning to Launceston.
The charity has continued to support Mr Ireland through supplying the equipment he uses for rehab to maintain his upper body strength.
RFDS Tasmania provides essential health services to Tasmanians living in rural and remote areas who may not have ready access to dental, physical and mental health services.
RFDS Tasmania chief executive Nicole Henty urged all Tasmanians who could do so, to donate to their end of financial year tax appeal.
"This is an opportunity for those who are in a position to do so and wish to contribute, to also save money on their tax," Ms Henty said.
"Knowing your donation remains in Tasmania and will make a real difference in the lives of many Tasmanians."
She said any sized contribution mattered to continue paying for much-needed equipment, training programs for schools and funding teams delivering services.
The charity provides aeromedical services, and rural, physical and mental health support to areas including Break O'Day, George Town, Meander Valley, Flinders Island and Dorset.
To donate visit www.flyingdoctor.org.au/tas/support-us/donate/
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
