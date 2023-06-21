The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Royal Flying Doctor Service urges people to donate for EOFY

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
June 21 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Guy Ireland had the support of the Royal Flying Doctor Service after he fell through a roof and suffered permanent injuries. Picture supplied
Guy Ireland had the support of the Royal Flying Doctor Service after he fell through a roof and suffered permanent injuries. Picture supplied

People like Flinders Island's Guy Ireland wouldn't have access to essential health services without the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.