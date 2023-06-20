As the winter chill bites many Tasmanians turn to wood-fired heaters to warm their homes however this can have drastic impacts on air quality and health.
Asthma Australia states its research shows about 30 per cent of Tasmanian homes have a wood heater, and across the country 71 per cent of people with wood heaters use another method of warming their homes.
Launceston and other towns in the Tamar Valley were identified by the charity as being particularly bad, as the topography of the region and meteorological conditions can trap smoke.
Indicative air quality data reported by the Environment Protection Authority Tasmania showed particulate levels at monitoring stations around Launceston increase during the winter months.
The data also showed the average daily concentrations of fine particles, those smaller than 25 micrometres, were yet to hit "poor" air quality levels in Launceston however they have in nearby Hadspen.
The EPA also noted the worst times for smoke and air pollution tended to be at night, when cold air traps smoke in a layer around houses.
Asthma Australia CEO Michele Goldman said the health impacts of smoke outweighed any heating benefits, and urged people to use other methods to warm their homes.
"Wood heaters are an inefficient form of home heating that causes air pollution and anyone who has an efficient alternative form of heating available, should move away from wood heating," she said.
"Tiny smoke particles are breathed in deep into our airways, which is not only problematic for asthma and other respiratory conditions but causes problems when these fine particulates enter the bloodstream."
EPA Tasmania also urged those wedded to their wood heaters to do what they can to minimise the impacts of smoke, in some cases by up to 90 per cent.
These include:
