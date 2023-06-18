Teenager dies after three-car crash during heavy rainstorm at Latrobe

One man has died and two others were injured in a three-car crash at Latrobe on Sunday night, Tasmania Police has said.
A police spokesperson said the crash occurred about 7.30pm on Sunday near Tas Freight Services on the Bass Highway, which was closed between the Moriarty Road roundabout and the Port Sorell overpass for about four hours.
The drivers of each of the cars were the only occupants of their vehicles and all were males aged 17, 19 and 26.
The 17-year-old was taken to the Launceston General Hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition, the 26-year-old received minor injuries, and the 19-year-old sadly died from his injuries.
The spokesperson said the crash remains under investigation, but it is believed heavy rains and poor weather at the time were considered to be a "contributing factor".
Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the crash is asked to contact Tasmania Police on 131 444.
