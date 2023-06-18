Teenager dies after three-car crash during heavy rainstorm at Latrobe

The Examiner
Police confirm 19-year-old died after Latrobe Bass Highway crash

Updated June 19 2023 - 9:44am, first published 9:21am
One man has died and two others were injured in a three-car crash at Latrobe on Sunday night, Tasmania Police has said.

