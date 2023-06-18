The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Labor and Greens respond to $50 million housing boost for Tasmania

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
June 19 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor said wait times have increased for Tasmanians looking for a home. Picture from file.
Labor said wait times have increased for Tasmanians looking for a home. Picture from file.

State Labor has welcomed the $50 million dollar investment into social housing from the Commonwealth government saying that wait lists for housing have increased since the Liberals came into office a decade ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.