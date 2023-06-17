A punk rock cabaret musical five years in the making is finally landing on the stages of Launceston's Italian Club at the end of June.
DARE Collective artistic director Matthew Taylor said Things to Ruin: The Songs Of Joe Iconis was presented as a series of contemporary musical songs.
"It's sung by characters who are misunderstood, misrepresented, chaotic, messy and just stumbling their way through life basically," Mr Taylor said.
"The way that we've directed it is so each song tells its own story, and so there are some links that go throughout it, but mostly it's all separate."
Mr Taylor said the show was about standing up and speaking out, something that reflected DARE's values.
"We want to be a trusted company, and by trusted meaning that we are okay to say the things that we need to say, or do the things we need to do in order to stand up for what we believe in," he said.
"That's where the risk element comes in with DARE Collective because our motto is don't ask, risk everything."
Mr Taylor said audiences could expect to laugh their way through the show, despite a few sordid scenes.
"It's very funny comedy even though there's so many elements of sad moments like relationships falling apart or some of the things you experienced through childhood, like getting picked last in in PE class," Mr Taylor said.
"It's supposed to be a real tongue in cheek look at life; it's very silly and there's a bit of dirty humour in some spots but overall it's it's just really funny."
He said they took an alternative approach to directing the show where each cast member took a turn in directing part of the play.
"They've been given their own song and get to experience directing another person and work out the conceptualization of song, staging, costume and choreography," Mr Taylor said.
"It's a directing experience that I don't think is readily available in town currently.
"I think all the cast have really embraced that, it's a chance to put things up on stage and get their values and their morals out there as well."
Things to Ruin: The Songs Of Joe Iconis premiers June 30 to July 8 at the Italian Club in Prospect Vale.
Tickets can be purchased online through trybooking.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
