The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Things to Ruin to premieres at the Italian Club after five-year wait

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated June 17 2023 - 1:58pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Taylor from DARE previewing their new production Things to Ruin: The Songs of Joe Iconis. Picture by Rod Thompson
Matthew Taylor from DARE previewing their new production Things to Ruin: The Songs of Joe Iconis. Picture by Rod Thompson

A punk rock cabaret musical five years in the making is finally landing on the stages of Launceston's Italian Club at the end of June.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.