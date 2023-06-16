Tasmania Police have expressed disappointment after nearly 40 drivers were caught breaking the law in Launceston's CBD on Friday.
A covert patrol detected 30 drivers using their mobile phones while driving, and a range of other offences including:
Acting Inspector Stuart Greenwood said that it was disappointing that so many motorists were detected driving while distracted by their phones.
"Distraction is one of the fatal five contributors to serious and fatal crashes," he said.
"A distracted driver places themselves, their passengers and other road users at risk of serious injury due to the increased likelihood of causing a crash.
"Safety on our roads is a priority for Tasmania Police. We will continue to conduct both highly visible and covert operations that target the fatal five - speeding, fatigue, distraction, seatbelts, and alcohol and drugs."
The penalty for using a mobile phone while driving is a fine of $362 and three demerit points.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
