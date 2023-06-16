A CBD cafe that sat empty for 14 months is set to receive a new life.
Senator Tammy Tyrrell, of the Jacquie Lambie Network, confirmed she was relocating from her Kings Meadows office into the former Hudsons Coffee cafe in Launceston.
The move will place Senator Tyrrell just across the road from Liberal MHR Bridget Archer, who took over Bass predecessor Ross Hart's corner block in 2019.
Senator Tyrrell said she had not set out to leave her Hobart Road base.
"I'm told the current office doesn't comply with government regulations, so we're not able to stick around," she said.
"I'm a bit sad to be leaving our home at Kings Meadows - everyone here has really welcomed me to the community."
The move is locked in, but a smooth transition appears unlikely.
"There aren't any available buildings in Launceston that do meet the government's regulations so some work needs to happen to make it compliant," Senator Tyrrell said.
"This is all driven by the Department of Finance so I'm not involved in renovations or project management.
"They couldn't find me an office at all for my first five months so I know better than to start making predictions about how long the department's process will take."
The property at 113/115 St John Street is on the ground floor of the City Block building, neighbouring GamesWorld Plus.
It is understood buyers planning to reopen a cafe were among those who showed interest in the property.
Knight Frank's Isabelle Firth said the lease had been finalised in the past few weeks.
"We have had a range of interest in that property for different uses," she said.
A number of Launceston-based MPs have their offices in St John Street, while Senators Wendy Askew and Peter Whish-Wilson share opposite corners in George and Cameron streets.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
