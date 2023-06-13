The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Perth community raises funds for cancer survivor Pete McCarthy

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated June 14 2023 - 8:39am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perth resident Pete McCarthy will soon undergo his 13th surgery and has received close to $20,000 in support from the local community. Photo by Declan Durrant
Perth resident Pete McCarthy will soon undergo his 13th surgery and has received close to $20,000 in support from the local community. Photo by Declan Durrant

The community that Peter McCarthy once worked altruistically to better is now repaying him in his hour of need, having raised $17,000 to help fund costs around his 13th and 14th surgeries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people. Contact me at declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.