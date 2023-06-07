The Examiner's 65th Winter Relief Appeal is helping local charities support the needs of vulnerable Northern Tasmanians.
St Vincent de Paul chief executive Heather Kent said donations were "vital" as a growing number of families are forced to choose between eating and heating their home on a regular basis.
"We're facing increased calls for support," Ms Kent said.
"It's right across Tasmania, but we can see it foremost in certain pockets. Certainly in the Launceston and Northern region there are several."
Vinnies is making a difference across all corners of the state.
Between 60 and 70 are showing up for George Town's Dining with Friends program every week, while the Vinnies Van at Ravenswood is catering for an increasing number of people.
"We go out five nights a week [with the Vinnies Van] and up there it's families, children coming for a meal, single men," community and youth co-ordinator Rodney Spinks said.
"That's because they can't get through the week to feed their families or to feed themselves because we've all seen how groceries have gone up.
'They're coming to the van to get a decent meal."
Good work is also being done at the Vinnies superstore in Boland Street.
Volunteer Gayle Kerin, who arrived from Sydney two years ago, said the store was becoming increasingly busy.
"Why I joined this was to meet people for a start and then to help - I've met so many people ... nice people," she said.
"It's very pleasing to be able to help somebody. We're all in it together."
This year's Winter Relief Appeal has already raised nearly $1000 after a handful of donations from generous Tasmanians.
Contributions to the appeal can be made at The Examiner's office at Level 1, 113 Cimitiere Street, or via direct debit bank transfer (BSB: 035-822; Acc: 011443537).
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
