They're the ones who show up when we need them the most, and they're worth celebrating.
Tasmania's emergency services were rightly the toast of the town on Wednesday as communities across the country recognised Thank a First Responder Day.
Tasmania Police Inspector Craig Fox said while emergency workers didn't do the job for plaudits, they were always grateful for community support.
"We don't do these things to get recognition - that's part of our job," Inspector Fox said.
"We try and do it to the best of our ability and if we get some positive feedback it's always really nice - it's nice to get that reassurance that what we're doing is having a positive impact on people."
Inspector Fox, who leads up the Launceston uniform division, said positive correspondence from grateful community members was always welcome.
"We get those occasionally which is always really nice and we always pass those on to the officers it relates to," he said.
"If someone wants to make a positive email or phone call they can be assured that that information will get back to the police officer.
"It does have a positive impact on all emergency responders."
Emergency Services Minister Felix Ellis lauded Tasmania's first responders' commitment and bravery.
"We can't thank our volunteers and emergency responders enough for the many thousands of hours they put in to help Tasmanians when they need it the most," he said.
"We owe every one of them, and their families, for the devotion they show to their local communities."
