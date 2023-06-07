The Tasmanian State League's Northern derby between Launceston and North Launceston has produced some cut-throat contests over the past few years.
The two sides meet again on Friday night at UTAS Stadium in a third-versus-second contest and is almost guaranteed to be another barn-burner.
Since the TSL recommenced in 2009, both sides have had the rub of the green when it comes to the derby, with North going on an 18-game run from 2014-2019 and Launceston amassing 13 wins from 2009-2013.
Impressively, Launceston's round-one win took the overall tally to 23-22, with the Blues leading the way 9-3 since 2020 - making it one of the most competitive sections of the rivalry's recent history.
Ahead of Friday night's contest - The Examiner looks back at the top five Blues and Bombers match-ups since 2020.
North Launceston by 15 points
No side had come within eight goals of Launceston in 2021 before North defeated them 11.12 (78) to 10.3 (63) at UTAS Stadium.
It looked like the Blues would continue that streak early in the piece, breaking out to a 22-point lead before the Bombers booted 10 of the game's last 15 goals to win the contest.
To make the win even sweeter, Launceston had beaten the Bombers by 55 points in round one after North lost the likes of Taylor Whitford, Josh Ponting, Arion Richter-Salter and Bart McCulloch in the off-season - with plenty writing them off.
North Launceston by nine points
With the Blues only dropping two games all season, they earned the right to host the 2021 semi-final in order to qualify for the grand final.
They ran out to a 20-point lead, however only kicked four more goals for the game as the Bombers hit the lead in the last term to come away 10.8 (68) to 8.11 (59) winners.
This forced the Blues to do it the hard way as they gunned for consecutive flags.
Launceston by 34 points
Do it the hard way they did, as the Blues defeated North Launceston 12.5 (77) to 6.7 (43) to go back-to-back.
It became the fairy-tale story for the premiers as forward Cody Thorp was ruled out due to suspension and replaced with brother and coach Mitch for just his fourth game of the season.
Mitch kicked the first goal of the game, which was a tight contest until the last term, where Launceston kicked five majors to seal the deal.
Launceston by four points
Momentum swung back and forth at UTAS Stadium as the most recent Northern derby started the season with a bang and was one to remember.
The home side kicked six in a row before Launceston copied and continued their momentum to come away 14.11 (95) to 14.7 (91) winners as Dylan Riley kicked five and Bailey Gillow won the Adam Sanders Medal.
Similar to the Bombers' round-eight win in 2021, the Blues' victory was made arguably more impressive by their heavy list turn-over in the off-season as only eight players from last year's premiership took to the park.
Launceston by 13 points
Not even the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could stop North Launceston and Launceston from putting on a banger of a derby on the grandest stage of them all.
Thorp described it as "the most intense game of football" he'd ever played in as the rainy conditions and several big scuffles saw hard-hitting, contested play in the 8.4 (52) to 5.9 (39) result.
A goal from Darrel Baldock Medallist Jobi Harper on the stroke of three-quarter-time put the Blues within a point before they stormed home in the last. A North win would have been their sixth in seven years but the Blues' victory started their hat-trick of premierships.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
