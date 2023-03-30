Hawthorn's first pick in the 2022 AFL draft was widely considered a shrewd selection by pundits and fans as they look to build their next generation of stars.
Despite being born in London to South African parents - as well as living in southern France for a year - football was always a passion for Cameron Mackenzie.
More specifically, Mackenzie was a Hawks supporter growing up which has worked out well for him all things considered, with the midfielder set to play his third game for his childhood club against North Melbourne at UTAS Stadium on Saturday.
Averaging more than 24 disposals in the Talent League for the Sandringham Dragons and for Vic Metro in the under-19 championships, the Brighton Grammar School product showed promising signs to be an elite ball-getter and a composed user of the ball.
Mackenzie has already been compared to the likes of All-Australian representatives Callum Mills and Dyson Heppell with those links potentially seeing him as a future captain of the brown and gold.
While these lofty expectations can come with a great deal of weight, the seventh pick has been relaxed throughout his time at Hawthorn.
"I'll just try and play my own footy and just do what the team needs me to do," he said. "Once you're actually drafted, you start again. Just because I'm a top-10 pick doesn't mean I get any extra credibility, so no, it hasn't affected me really.
"It's been good to get in and just earn the respect of all the players and coaches and play some footy."
One former player that aspiring midfielders would do well to base their game off is four-time premiership player, Brownlow medallist and coach of the Hawks, Sam Mitchell.
Mackenzie discussed the chance to learn from him.
"It's pretty awesome to have him as a coach, he's obviously got a wealth of knowledge about the game," he said.
"Also, me being a midfielder, he's one of the best to ever do it, so it's really cool and really useful to have someone with so much knowledge and all the boys are definitely enjoying him as our coach."
Mackenzie played his first game in Launceston against Collingwood during the pre-season and appeared to enjoy it, finishing with 24 disposals at 75 per cent efficiency, 11 score involvements and a goal.
The performance was not a one-off either and he has quickly become a fixture in the Hawks' young midfield.
Despite the assured start to his AFL career, the on-baller is keen to work on the areas of his game that he believes require improvement.
"There's still heaps of things that I'm working on around team defence and also stoppage craft as a midfielder," he said.
"I definitely know that I can do better and I'll be looking to keep getting better each week."
As for their game against North Melbourne on Saturday, Mackenzie was adamant the Hawks will bounce back from their two losses to start the season.
"I think we'll win by 17 points, I think Luke Breust will kick three goals and Karl Amon will have a lot of the footy."
The Hawks host the Kangaroos at 1.45pm at UTAS Stadium at this Saturday, with the NTFA season set to play a curtain raiser between Deloraine and Bridgenorth.
