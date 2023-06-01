The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Council

Councillor Alan Harris announces intentions to run for City of Launceston mayor

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated June 2 2023 - 9:06am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alan Harris, pictured during his 2022 mayoral campaign, says he will run again in the upcoming mayoral by-election. Picture by Rod Thompson
Alan Harris, pictured during his 2022 mayoral campaign, says he will run again in the upcoming mayoral by-election. Picture by Rod Thompson

Alan Harris has announced his intention to run for the city's top job in the upcoming City of Launceston mayoral by-election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.