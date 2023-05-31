As cheap as they'll get? Launceston house prices rising after yearlong decline

If you've been waiting for the bottom of the cycle to enter Tasmania's property market, the time might be now.
House prices rose in all three regions in May, including Launceston and the North-East's first jump in 12 months.
CoreLogic data shows Northern property prices rose 0.6 per cent in May following a 9.1 per cent decline in the year to April.
CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said while the figures pointed to the bottom of the negative growth cycle, more rate hikes could easily arrest the momentum.
"It may be a little bit too early to call the bottom of the cycle considering there's a lot of uncertainty ahead of us," he said.
"At the very least it looks like the market is stabilising to moving in to some level growth."
The median house price for Launceston and North-East is $542,000, compared to $594,000 at the same time last year, while the median Hobart house price is $697,000.
Hobart house prices have fallen 12.4 per cent across the year - the most of any capital - amid a rise in listing numbers.
"We're definitely seeing more stock in the marketplace now which is probably one of the reasons why the Tasmania market has seen a larger correction than most other markets," Mr Lawless said.
"Hobart listings are 43 per cent above the five-year average which may sound a little bit alarming, but the five-year-average is a really low benchmark for Hobart.
"We've been through quite a long-running cycle where Hobart's been a very tight market, so if you look at where listings are now they're still a lot lower than what they were in 2015 or 2014."
Property values in the West and North-West, where the median house price is $468,000, also rose by 0.6 per cent in May.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
