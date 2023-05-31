At times Launceston charity Shekinah House has run out of essential items such as tents, backpacks, beds and swags.
These items are handed out to people who are homeless or sleeping rough.
Shekinah House coordinator of client services Louise Cowan said fortunately there had always been the item available when someone had required one.
"However, we've got to the point where we have nothing left," Mrs Cowan said.
"And now with the bad weather, protection from the elements with a tent is something that is needed more; hence the call-out."
The charity had turned to Facebook to request help from the community, encouraging donation of tents.
On Wednesday, their stocks were topped up with a generous donation from Launceston's Gary Davenport of sleeping bags, tents and mattresses.
"A few people have donated, and others have brought the tent, which is a great thing because they're really light weight," she said on Wednesday morning.
She said the key to a suitable sleeping equipment was it being light weight and easily packed.
"For someone without transport, they need to be able to move it around and pack it away, and some people are anxious it might be gone if they leave it out so don't want to keep it out," Mrs Cowan said.
"We need durable and lightweight tents easy to pack up if needed."
The non-government charity relies on donations of goods and money from the community to help those in need around Launceston.
Mrs Cowan said the demand for Shekinah House's services was "growing every week".
She said their Sunday dinners had grown to more than 30 people over the past couple of weeks.
"Consistently there are more people needing help, with more people sleeping rough and people struggling to keep a roof over their heads," she said.
Mrs Cowan was full of praise for the support the community had already provided since Shekinah House opened its doors in 2014.
"We have an amazing community in Launceston and the North, whenever we put something out there saying we are in need, people always turn up with things," she said.
"We are often thanked for what we do, but without the community making donations we wouldn't be able to do what we do. We're very thankful."
There are a number of avenues available to support Shekinah House. Those include volunteering, donating practical items or donating financially, which is also tax deductible.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
