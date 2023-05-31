The Examiner
Tasmanian Greens fail in attempt to remove stadium funding from 2023-24 state budget

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated May 31 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 4:30pm
Greens leader Cassy O'Connor
All members of the House of Assembly except for the chamber's two Greens members have voted against a move to cut funding for the proposed Macquarie Point stadium from the 2023-24 state budget.

