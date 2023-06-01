Saturday, June 3
Invermay will live up to its 'Swampies' nickname when the hallowed sport of gumboot throwing graces the Inveresk precinct in a brand new community event. The inaugural 'Gumboot Gala' will feature live music, exhibits, workshops, free tram rides, a Wellington boot fashion parade and its gumboot throwing competition in front of the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery. All the action will take place from 11am to 3pm and admission is free.
Saturday, June 3
The final stop of the roadshow for The Motherload will be Scottsdale Mechanics' Institute Hall. Bringing a multilayered performance, which includes an interactive live gameshow element. The performance will also star Launceston actor Jane Johnson, who has joined the production for the Northern Tasmania tour. Tickets are available online at Theatre North. The show starts at 6pm.
Saturday, June 3
The final day of the traditional sheep and agricultural show, which started on Friday, June 2 will bring out the treat for the family. The best of this season's woolly fashion will strut the iconic catwalk for the fashion parades at the main pavilion at 11am and 2.30pm on Saturday. The show will also have all the usual favourites including shearing, wood chopping, horse and dog events, as well as fun sideshow alleys, rides, games, pet parade and food stalls.
June 9
The much anticipated annual Bay of Fires Winter Arts Festival returns next weekend, featuring a few returning favourite events. The festival kicks off with the 11th annual exhibition opening gala on June 9, starting festivities with a smoking ceremony. The gala night opening comprises of various art competitions including the $20,000 major art prize, the Tasmania shop local art prize which offers a $2,000 first prize, and a youth art prize. While Saturday will feature the return of the Dawn Dash and Splash at Binalong Bay. An arts trail will be open over the long weekend. More information on the festival and a full lineup of festivities can be found online at the Bay of Fire Winter Festival's website.
June 10
Arts Deloraine will be bringing a vibrant and entertaining celebration to brighten a long, dark and cold winter's night for WinterFire23. It will be a dynamic and multifaceted event showcasing a range of local artistic disciplines, including music, theatre, fire performances, spinning and installation art. The family-friendly event will provide something for all ages. It will be hosted at Deloraine Showground with gates opening at 4pm. Tickets available online at Trybooking.
June 15
The Roald Dahl classic will come off the pages and into life with a live stage production. The gruesome twosome, The Twits, are ready to delight and disgust in equal measure. Full of trickery and wickedly-funny pranks, Roald Dahl's adored classic encourages us to treat others with love and care and proves that if you have good thoughts, they will shine out of your face like sunbeams. Theatre North will be hosting two shows at 11am and 6pm and tickets are available online.
Winter Strings Concert
June 17
St Celilia Production's Winter Strings Concert will be showcasing many of Tasmania's finest young musicians. The St. Cecilia Chamber Orchestra, well-known for their versatility, will be performing a wide variety of music, from chamber works by Holst and Vivaldi, to songs from musicals such as Pocahontas and Hercules, as well as popular contemporary music from the likes of Ed Sheeran. Two session will be held at the City Baptist Church on Frederick Street, at 2pm and 5pm.
