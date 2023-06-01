The much anticipated annual Bay of Fires Winter Arts Festival returns next weekend, featuring a few returning favourite events. The festival kicks off with the 11th annual exhibition opening gala on June 9, starting festivities with a smoking ceremony. The gala night opening comprises of various art competitions including the $20,000 major art prize, the Tasmania shop local art prize which offers a $2,000 first prize, and a youth art prize. While Saturday will feature the return of the Dawn Dash and Splash at Binalong Bay. An arts trail will be open over the long weekend. More information on the festival and a full lineup of festivities can be found online at the Bay of Fire Winter Festival's website.