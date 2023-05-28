The Examiner
Campbell Town Show's woolly catwalk for Jane Dineen

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
May 28 2023 - 11:00am
Fashion by Australian Wool Innovation Justine Barber and Maddie Wadley-Keygan. Picture by Craig George.
The best of this season's woolly fashion will strut the iconic catwalk on June 3 at the upcoming annual Campbell Town Show, named 'Icons of Wool' in honour of retiring designer Jane Dineen.

