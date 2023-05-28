The best of this season's woolly fashion will strut the iconic catwalk on June 3 at the upcoming annual Campbell Town Show, named 'Icons of Wool' in honour of retiring designer Jane Dineen.
Campbell Town Show will host two fashion parades produced by Taylor Clyne Smith on behalf of the Midland Agriculture Association.
Ms Clyne Smith said each collection had been carefully curated to showcase the "best of the wool industry", with the wool-producing sheep quite literally next door from the pavilion.
"Without our farmers, we can't dabble in these luxury looks like we do," Ms Clyne Smith said.
"Farming families are the backbone of our communities and, in this instance, responsible for our woolly fashion."
The show will also be a farewell to Jane Dineen, whose couture garments and colour have been a fixture of the show for 20 years.
"Her pieces reflect stories of real people - life - and do it in a way that feels authentic to Tasmania," Ms Clyne Smith said.
"You'll want to be there to see this final collection come to life."
The AWI Campbell Town Show fashion parades will take place on June 3 in the main pavilion at 11am and 2.30pm.
