The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Cressy's Rockthorpe Estate expected to attract offers of $30m-plus

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated May 24 2023 - 7:01am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Another mammoth farming property has been listed for sale in Tasmania's Northern Midlands.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.