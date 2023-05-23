Another mammoth farming property has been listed for sale in Tasmania's Northern Midlands.
Rockthorpe Estate, a 10-minute drive from Cressy, was put to market by its local owners last week.
The 784-hectare property is set against the Great Western Tiers and features a circa-1930 six-bedroom homestead that backs onto English gardens and an in-ground pool.
The listing comes six months after Conara's 4448-hectare Vaucluse Estate sold for $100 million-plus following more than 200 enquiries.
Offers closer to $30 million are expected for Rockthorpe, which is proving no less popular with potential buyers.
Selling agent Elizabeth Doyle, of Land Agribusiness Water Development, said interstate corporates and locals had already signalled interest in the property, which was also likely to draw international enquiries.
"Obviously Vaucluse was probably the biggest property in Tasmania, but it's still quite a prestigious property and it's a tightly held area," she said.
"It's got beautiful views of Lake River [and] the Great Western Tiers mountain range."
The Lake River Road property takes in three other dwellings, including a four-bedroom manager's residence, and a historic stable complex dating back to the mid-1800s.
It is serviced by significant water entitlements - 3225 megalitres - and boasts three kilometres of frontage to Lake River.
The land has most recently been used for grazing and farming poppies, potatoes, barley, grass seed, canola and wheat.
Expressions of interest close on June 14.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
