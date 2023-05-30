Plans to redevelop a much-loved Launceston activity centre will be released to the public next month.
Affectionately known as 'the bike centre', South Launceston's Road and Safety Centre has been closed since mid-2019 following a landslip that caused severe cracking.
The second stage of a $2.5 million redevelopment was completed earlier this year, paving the way for the installation of new play equipment.
City of Launceston Council confirmed that the centre would open in early 2024 - slightly later than first anticipated - paving the way for an onslaught of birthday parties and family catch-ups.
Acting mayor Matthew Garwood said the redevelopment was "progressing well".
"We're looking forward to unveiling the revamped facility to the public early next year," Cr Garwood said.
"Next month, the council expects to advertise the tender for the third and final stage of works, the construction of the play space elements for the facility, and to share with the community some of the exciting concept designs for the play areas."
Built inside the former Lawrence Vale Reservoir, the bike centre first opened in 1980.
The centre was often booked out six months in advance before its closure in 2019.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
